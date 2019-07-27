Home

Joseph J. Morrone Jr.

Joseph J. Morrone Jr. Obituary
Morrone Jr., Joseph J.
Morrone, Joseph J. Jr, of Naples, FL, born October 22, 1943 died July 13, 2019, at age 75, after a long illness. He passed away peacefully with his wife Corrinne (Renee) and his niece at his side. Mr. Morrone was formerly of Wallingford, CT. There will be no calling hours or services.
Mr. Morrone was the son of the late Joseph J. Morrone, Sr. and Dorothy Morrone of New Haven, CT. He was predeceased by a brother Anthony, sisters Linda, Jean, and Arlene and several nieces and nephews. Mr. Morrone was a long-term member of Teamsters Union and was employed for many years as a Budweiser truck driver for Dechello Distributers of Wallingford, CT. He was also co-owner of Renee's Package Store of Durham, CT, with his wife Corrinne (Renee) for several years.
Condolences may be sent to: Corrinne (Renee) Morrone, 10407 Rough Road, San Antonio FL, 33576.
Published in The New Haven Register on July 28, 2019
