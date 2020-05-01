REBESCHI, Joseph J
Joseph J. Rebeschi, 89, of Cheshire, formerly of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 27, 2020 at Elim Park, Cheshire. He was the beloved husband of Rose Marie DeMatto Rebeschi and passed away on their 63rd wedding anniversary. Joseph was born in North Haven on November 23, 1930 and was the son of the late Joseph and Zorida Guandalini Rebeschi. He served his country faithfully in the US Army during Korean war. Joe had worked for the former New York, New Haven and Hartford Railroads and later for the former UpJohn Pharmaceutical retiring after 35 years. Joe enjoyed gardening, traveling with his wife to many places throughout their lifetime, Italy being their favorite, but most of all he enjoyed being with and helping his family who he loved unconditionally. Father of Cheryl McLoughlin (James), Joseph Rebeschi (Lisa) and Brian Rebeschi (Laura). Grandfather of James McLoughlin, Jr. (Elizabeth), Matthew McLoughlin (Brianne), Michael (Katrice Kemble), Megan, Caitlyn and Joey Rebeschi. Great-grandfather of Lucas Rebeschi, Jillian and Bridget McLoughlin. Brother of Thomas Rebeschi (Charlotte) and the late Laurence Rebeschi, June Rebeschi (George) Glen, Paul Rebeschi, Sr. and Robert Rebeschi. Brother-on-law of Olga Rebeschi. We were so blessed that Joseph was cared for with much love from the caretakers at Elim Park.
Private services have been entrusted to The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to DCF/DDX3X Foundation, P.O. Box 1636, Wilmington, Delaware 19899 or Life Enrichment at Elim Park Baptist Home, 150 Cook Hill Road, Cheshire, CT 06410 www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on May 1, 2020.