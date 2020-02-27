|
Zimbardi, Joseph J. "Jay"
Joseph (Jay) James Zimbardi, of East Haven passed away February 26, 2020 in Connecticut Hospice after a long but courageous battle with cancer. Born in New Haven September 15, 1952 son of the late James and Rita Judd Zimbardi. He is the husband of Roberta Zimbardi. He is the father of Nicole Lineberry (Chris), James Zimbardi, Joseph Zimbardi, and Michele Badiali (Eric). Beloved Grandfather of Brie Badiali and Stephanie Lineberry. He leaves his sister Sharon Fonteyn (Bob) of Florida and was predeceased by his sisters Patricia Maffeo and Marita DeMatteo. The only thing Jay loved as much as his family was the New York Giants and the New York Yankees. He spent his life in construction and then in sales until he retired from McDermott Chevrolet.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Saturday morning at 10:00 in St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at St. Vincent dePaul Church, 80 Taylor Ave. in East Haven. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of his arrangements. Share a memory and sign Jay's guest book online at www.iovanne.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 28, 2020