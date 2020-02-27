New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Iovanne Funeral Home
11 Wooster Place
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 865-8961
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at St. Vincent dePaul Church
80 Taylor Ave.
East Haven, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Zimbardi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph J. "Jay" Zimbardi


1952 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph J. "Jay" Zimbardi Obituary
Zimbardi, Joseph J. "Jay"
Joseph (Jay) James Zimbardi, of East Haven passed away February 26, 2020 in Connecticut Hospice after a long but courageous battle with cancer. Born in New Haven September 15, 1952 son of the late James and Rita Judd Zimbardi. He is the husband of Roberta Zimbardi. He is the father of Nicole Lineberry (Chris), James Zimbardi, Joseph Zimbardi, and Michele Badiali (Eric). Beloved Grandfather of Brie Badiali and Stephanie Lineberry. He leaves his sister Sharon Fonteyn (Bob) of Florida and was predeceased by his sisters Patricia Maffeo and Marita DeMatteo. The only thing Jay loved as much as his family was the New York Giants and the New York Yankees. He spent his life in construction and then in sales until he retired from McDermott Chevrolet.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Saturday morning at 10:00 in St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at St. Vincent dePaul Church, 80 Taylor Ave. in East Haven. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of his arrangements. Share a memory and sign Jay's guest book online at www.iovanne.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Iovanne Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -