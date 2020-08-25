1/1
Joseph Jordan
Jordan, Joseph
Joseph Jordan of East Haven, Connecticut, died Thursday, August 20, 2020 at the age of 72 after a short battle with aggressive cancer. A lifelong resident of the New Haven area, "Jay" was the son of the late Carmine and Philomena Jordan. He served in the U.S. Army where he was stationed in Europe. After his discharge he stayed close to home and family. Jay was a kind, loving, and generous gentleman, with a ready smile. He loved children and was adored by them in return. Jay was a talented writer, gifted musician and a compassionate deep thinker. He is survived by his lifelong companion, Barbara DeMatteo, his sister Mary Ann, his brothers Frank and Ralph, six nieces and nephews, twelve grandnieces and nephews, and several cousins.

Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 25, 2020.
