Joseph Koletsky
1938 - 2020
Koletsky, Joseph
Joseph Quirk Koletsky was born to Mary (Quirk) Koletsky and Joseph Koletsky in New Haven, Connecticut on February 28, 1938. He died on August 8, 2020. Joe leaves his wife Ann (McGrail) Koletsky and three daughters, Mary Beth Koletsky, Joann Graizzaro and her husband Bruno and their daughters Sophia, Isabella and Zoe, and Kate Toland and her husband JJ. He also leaves his sister Catherine Koletsky and sister-in-law Carole McGrail and nephews John (J.R.) McGrail and Tim McGrail. Joe was predeceased by his brother-in-law Jack McGrail and his niece Nancy McGrail.
Joe graduated from Fairfield Preparatory School and went on to Yale College where he swam breaststroke for Bob Kiphuth and set many NCAA and AAU records before graduating in 1959. Joe then attended Yale Law School graduating in 1962 with a J.D. In the summer of 1962, Joe passed the bar exam and began Naval Officer Candidate School in Newport, Rhode Island graduating in December 1962 just before marrying Ann McGrail on December 29. They returned to Newport for two months of Naval Justice School and he began service on active duty as a law specialist in the Navy Reserve stationed in Great Lakes, Illinois and Norfolk, Virginia. After honorably discharging from Navy active duty, Joe joined the law firm of Copp, Brenneman, and Tighe in New London as a litigator until he became a state of Connecticut Superior Court judge in 1985. When Joe returned to Connecticut he also continued his military service joining a Connecticut Navy JAG reserve unit from which he retired as a Captain in 1992. He was on the bench until June 2019.
Joe loved the law as both a litigator and a judge striving to create a level playing field in the courtroom. He was very proud of his profession and truly enjoyed the companionship of his colleagues in the court.
For leisure, Joe reveled in skiing and sailing with family and friends. Joe was an enthusiastic traveler; his favorite place to travel was Italy. Joe so embraced Italian culture that he learned the language and would speak Italian to anyone who would listen! Joe also greatly enjoyed white water rafting in the Grand Canyon and sailing off the Connecticut shore. He always said that though he had seen many exquisite views on his travels none were more beautiful than looking out from Maxwell's Boatyard in Noank right here in our own backyard.
Joe's zest for life, his curiosity and sense of humor, his passion for his work and play, and his love of family and friends are etched in our hearts forever.
There will be a memorial celebration of Joe's life when we can safely hug each other again. Condolences may be shared at www.neilanfuneralhome.com.

Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home
12 Ocean Avenue
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-1871
9 entries
August 15, 2020
I was so saddened to learn of Joe’s passing. I will remember the times he came into Malloves. It was always such a pleasure to take care of him. My deepest sympathy to the family
Veronica corbett
Friend
August 15, 2020
I worked with Cathy at Yale before entering the convent. Joseph and the family are in my prayers. God bless you all. Cathy, I hope you see this. Sister Linda
Sister Linda
August 14, 2020
Ann,
No two people were better matched. While his worldly voyage has ended, may you sail beyond the sadness with fair winds, calm seas, and precious memories.
Stan Simon
Friend
August 13, 2020
Ann and Family,
We were so saddened to read of Joe's passing. What a full life he lived...and enjoyed. May all your wonderful memories provide some comfort at this difficult time...know we are thinking of all of you and sending our love.
Nadine and Mark
Mark and Nadine Lipman
Friend
August 13, 2020
Joe had a generous spirit and share his infectious joy for life. I hope he is resting in peace with the perfect Italian vintage.
Elisa Giommi
Classmate
August 13, 2020
knew Joe growing up in New Haven-came from wonderful family-passed that forward!!!! Outstanding swimmer at all levels especially during the dominance of Yale Men's swimming-Maxine Shepatin
Maxine Shepatin
August 13, 2020
Ann,
I am so sorry for your loss. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.
JoAnn Borden
JoAnn Borden
Coworker
August 12, 2020
Great husband great Father to Mary Beth Jo Ann and Kate. Great grandfather to three beautiful girls. Loved traveling loved skiing loved his work. Carole JR Tim and Nancy . We will miss you. We are very sorry good man.
Carole McGrail
Family
August 12, 2020
Ann, I am so sorry about the death of your beloved Joe. I remember you talking about him with love.
Michael A Gray
Coworker
