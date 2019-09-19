|
Papa, Joseph L.
Joseph L. Papa, 88 of North Haven died peacefully on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at the V.A. Medical Center, West Haven with his loving family by his side. He was the beloved husband of fifty nine years to Mary Rosino Papa. Joe was born in New Haven on May 20, 1931, a son of the late Felix and Mary Perri Papa, and had resided in North Haven for the past forty-five years. He was a Postal Supervisor for the U.S. Postal Service for twenty-nine years, retiring in 1986. Joe was a proud Korean War Air Force Veteran, and past commander of the Chapter 2 of the Hamden-North Haven area, a lifetime member of the AmVets Post 9, and American Legion, Post 76 of North Haven. He was also a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus, Council 3733 of North Haven. He is also survived by two daughters Annmarie Papa and Nancy Marie Papa of North Haven, two sons, Albert (Linda) Papa of West Haven and Joseph (Coleen) Papa, Jr. of Derby, two beloved grandchildren Albert (Danielle) Papa of West Haven and Kristen Papa of Hamden, and dear friend Pamela Cagliotti of North Haven. He was predeceased by two brothers, Louis and Anthony Papa. Joe's family will receive relatives and friends on Sunday, September 22nd from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Washington Memorial Funeral Home, 4 Washington Ave., North Haven. His funeral procession will leave from the funeral home on Monday, September 23rd at 9:30 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 2819 Whitney Ave., Hamden. Burial with military honors will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery, West Haven.
www.washingtonmemorialfh.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 20, 2019