Joseph L. Stacy
1964 - 2020
Stacy, Joseph L.
Joseph L. Stacy, 55, of West Haven beloved father of Meghan (Edward Marchitto Jr.) Stacy of West Haven passed away on June 24, 2020 in Yale New Haven Hospital. Brother of Donna Hackett of Orange and Michael Stacy of Milford. Joseph was born in New Haven on October 18, 1964, son of Jacqueline D'Amato Stacy of West Haven and the late Lawrence J. Stacy. At the time of his death Joseph was a sales manager for Emerson Ultrasonics. Joseph's biggest joy was spending time with his daughter Meghan, loved boating, fishing and hunting. He was a big family man and loved his friends and co-workers at Emerson Ultrasonics.
His funeral procession will leave the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 830 Jones Hill Rd., West Haven TUESDAY morning at 10:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of Victory Parish at St. John Vianney Campus at 11:00. Interment will be private. Friends may call MONDAY from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
www.portofuneralhomes.net



Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Porto Funeral Homes
JUN
30
Funeral
10:30 AM
Porto Funeral Homes
JUN
30
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Victory Parish at St. John Vianney Campus
Funeral services provided by
Porto Funeral Homes
830 Jones Hill Road
West Haven, CT 06516-5643
(203) 934-5000
