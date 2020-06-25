Stacy, Joseph Lawrence
55 is a great speed limit for inner city highway driving but it is too young to leave life. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Joseph Lawrence Stacy on June 24, 2020 after spending 45 days at YNH Hospital. He has gone to join his earthly and Heavenly Fathers. Joe was born October 18, 1964 to the late Lawrence J. Stacy and Jacqueline (Stacy nee D'Amato) and resided in West Haven. Joe leaves behind his beloved daughter Meghan and her significant other Edward Marchitto Jr., His Mother, Jacqueline, one brother Michael Stacy of Milford and one sister, Donna Hackett (widowed from Edward Hackett) of Orange. Joe also leaves behind his beloved 16 year significant other, Susan Carnes of Stamford.
Joe was a vibrant man. Anyone who knew Joe was well acquainted with his love for Meghan, the apple of his eye and of whom he was so proud. Joe was a devoted family man and to friends alike but especially to his daughter and Mother. Joe was particularly proud of Meghan's accomplishments especially nursing degree. Meghan took wonderful care of her Father during his illness and was with him when he left earthly life. Meghan was working as a front-line hero on a Covid – 19 floor during the pandemic but normally works on a cardiology unit.
Joe attended schools in West Haven and he is a graduate of the CT School of Electronics with a degree in Electrical Engineering. Joe was a lifelong athlete and while in school, Joe excelled in baseball and basketball. He worked for many years at Branson Ultrasonics, as the National Sales Manager for the Metal Welding Division and had developed many friendships while employed there.
Anyone who knew a little about Joe knew he loved Meghan, boating on the Little Miss Meghan III (kinda like Forest Gump and the Jenny Boats!), fishing and hunting in that order. Most people didn't know that Joe liked the NY Giants, and really liked to cook especially venison – on the grill. Joe liked to make pickled eggplant and peppers with his Mother every year. He loved making lobster stuffing with his Mom at Christmas. Joe loved his buddy, Harley, who is a rescue dog.
Joe cherished his annual tradition of making wine and sauce with his friend Phil, and growing the tomatoes in planters in his driveway. He enjoyed sitting in a chair on his front lawn watching the world go by and the sun set on warm summer nights with Susan. On cold nights they would watch Seinfeld episodes which always tickled Joe's funny bone. He would love to watch Goodfellas or the Sopranos over and over. He could be convinced to watch a chick flick ONCE in a while. Joe and Susan were always found together and doing good deeds for other people. They both were Catholics and would often visit and assist people who were ill. A very quietly held secret.
Did you ever see Joe's unusual salt and pepper shakers? Did you know Joe's favorite color is fuchsia – no we wouldn't let him paint he '69 orange Camaro that color! Joe 's favorite music can be heard on WPLR; his favored group being Kansas. His favorite dance song was "YMCA" by the Village People. And was he aminated to that song!
Both Meghan and Susan were granted a miracle by God. Before Joe's passing, he awoke and spoke with each for a few hours. Good by our wayward son, we will all miss you dearly.
Joe's viewing will be held at Porto Funeral Home, 830 Jones Hill Road, West Haven (www.portofuneralhomes.com; 203-934-50000). Friends may call Monday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The funeral procession will leave the Porto Funeral Home on Tuesday morning at 10:30 am. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of Victory Parish at St. John Vianney Campus at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be private.
Published in The New Haven Register from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.