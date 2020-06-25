Joseph Lawrence Stacy
1964 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stacy, Joseph Lawrence
55 is a great speed limit for inner city highway driving but it is too young to leave life. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Joseph Lawrence Stacy on June 24, 2020 after spending 45 days at YNH Hospital. He has gone to join his earthly and Heavenly Fathers. Joe was born October 18, 1964 to the late Lawrence J. Stacy and Jacqueline (Stacy nee D'Amato) and resided in West Haven. Joe leaves behind his beloved daughter Meghan and her significant other Edward Marchitto Jr., His Mother, Jacqueline, one brother Michael Stacy of Milford and one sister, Donna Hackett (widowed from Edward Hackett) of Orange. Joe also leaves behind his beloved 16 year significant other, Susan Carnes of Stamford.
Joe was a vibrant man. Anyone who knew Joe was well acquainted with his love for Meghan, the apple of his eye and of whom he was so proud. Joe was a devoted family man and to friends alike but especially to his daughter and Mother. Joe was particularly proud of Meghan's accomplishments especially nursing degree. Meghan took wonderful care of her Father during his illness and was with him when he left earthly life. Meghan was working as a front-line hero on a Covid – 19 floor during the pandemic but normally works on a cardiology unit.
Joe attended schools in West Haven and he is a graduate of the CT School of Electronics with a degree in Electrical Engineering. Joe was a lifelong athlete and while in school, Joe excelled in baseball and basketball. He worked for many years at Branson Ultrasonics, as the National Sales Manager for the Metal Welding Division and had developed many friendships while employed there.
Anyone who knew a little about Joe knew he loved Meghan, boating on the Little Miss Meghan III (kinda like Forest Gump and the Jenny Boats!), fishing and hunting in that order. Most people didn't know that Joe liked the NY Giants, and really liked to cook especially venison – on the grill. Joe liked to make pickled eggplant and peppers with his Mother every year. He loved making lobster stuffing with his Mom at Christmas. Joe loved his buddy, Harley, who is a rescue dog.
Joe cherished his annual tradition of making wine and sauce with his friend Phil, and growing the tomatoes in planters in his driveway. He enjoyed sitting in a chair on his front lawn watching the world go by and the sun set on warm summer nights with Susan. On cold nights they would watch Seinfeld episodes which always tickled Joe's funny bone. He would love to watch Goodfellas or the Sopranos over and over. He could be convinced to watch a chick flick ONCE in a while. Joe and Susan were always found together and doing good deeds for other people. They both were Catholics and would often visit and assist people who were ill. A very quietly held secret.
Did you ever see Joe's unusual salt and pepper shakers? Did you know Joe's favorite color is fuchsia – no we wouldn't let him paint he '69 orange Camaro that color! Joe 's favorite music can be heard on WPLR; his favored group being Kansas. His favorite dance song was "YMCA" by the Village People. And was he aminated to that song!
Both Meghan and Susan were granted a miracle by God. Before Joe's passing, he awoke and spoke with each for a few hours. Good by our wayward son, we will all miss you dearly.
Joe's viewing will be held at Porto Funeral Home, 830 Jones Hill Road, West Haven (www.portofuneralhomes.com; 203-934-50000). Friends may call Monday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The funeral procession will leave the Porto Funeral Home on Tuesday morning at 10:30 am. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of Victory Parish at St. John Vianney Campus at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be private.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Porto Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
JUN
30
Funeral
10:30 AM
Porto Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
JUN
30
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Victory Parish at St. John Vianney Campus
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Porto Funeral Homes
830 Jones Hill Road
West Haven, CT 06516-5643
(203) 934-5000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
13 entries
June 26, 2020
Exquisite Tribute Standing Spray
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Robert Batchelder
June 26, 2020
Farewell Too Soon Bouquet
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
June 26, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Guy O'Gara
June 26, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Mario Quiros
June 26, 2020
Comfort Planter
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
June 25, 2020
Joe was a great guy and a good hunting partner. I will miss him.
anthony damato
Family
June 25, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
DANIEL DOUGLASS
June 25, 2020
Alluring Elegance Bouquet
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
June 25, 2020
We'll certainly miss Joe as a co-worker, but most of all as a great friend.
Branson Regional Managers
Coworker
June 25, 2020
Exquisite Tribute Standing Spray
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Stephen Gallagan
June 25, 2020
North coast of Hawaii 2017
I have known Joe thru our employment at Branson / Amtech for over 25 years. I always enjoyed working with Joe and thru our work experiences developed a very rewarding personal friendship. We traveled many work related roads together but it was always the after hours social activities / hijinks and 100% Club trips that both Joe and I most enjoyed. I have many entertaining stories about Joe that when shared with colleagues always results in heartfelt laughter - and this is not exclusive to me. Many others have similar stories / experiences with Joe - he was just a unique and wonderful person to be around. I would also like to add, that no father I have ever met was more proud of his daughter than Joe was of Megan. He adored her and would call her at least 2 times a day when we traveled together. He was ecstatic when she graduated with her nursing degree and then passed her boards.
Rest in Peace my good friend - know that you brought joy and smiles to so many people who loved you.
Becci and I will miss you dearly but will cherish the memories of the good times we spent together.
Robert Mellin
Coworker
June 25, 2020
Warm Embrace Arrangement
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Robert Mellin
June 25, 2020
I will miss Joe being a friend and neighbor. Our family has known Joe for about 24 years. He always made me and my family laugh! He had a great sense of humor and such a Kind and Caring Heart! He touched many people with his kindness and caring for others. I remember him buying a bunch of turkeys at Thanks Giving time and giving them away to people who needed them and also helped many people along the way! He always thought of people equal to him and he never thought of himself better than anyone else, no matter who they were! My family and I will never forget him and will miss him very much! It was an HONOR to know Joe and my prayers are with his family during this difficult time! Love and Miss you Joe!
Love Donna and Wayne Myatt & Family
Donna & Wayne Myatt & Family
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved