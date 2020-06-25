I have known Joe thru our employment at Branson / Amtech for over 25 years. I always enjoyed working with Joe and thru our work experiences developed a very rewarding personal friendship. We traveled many work related roads together but it was always the after hours social activities / hijinks and 100% Club trips that both Joe and I most enjoyed. I have many entertaining stories about Joe that when shared with colleagues always results in heartfelt laughter - and this is not exclusive to me. Many others have similar stories / experiences with Joe - he was just a unique and wonderful person to be around. I would also like to add, that no father I have ever met was more proud of his daughter than Joe was of Megan. He adored her and would call her at least 2 times a day when we traveled together. He was ecstatic when she graduated with her nursing degree and then passed her boards.

Rest in Peace my good friend - know that you brought joy and smiles to so many people who loved you.

Becci and I will miss you dearly but will cherish the memories of the good times we spent together.

Robert Mellin

Coworker