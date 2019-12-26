|
|
DeDomenico, Joseph M
Joseph M. DeDomenico, 88, of Branford, formerly a life-long resident of Hamden, passed away with his loving family by his side on Dec. 25, 2019, after a brave battle with congestive heart failure. Joseph was born in New Haven, Sept. 9, 1931 the son of the late Domenic and Nancy Caputo DeDomenico. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 59 years, Angiola DiCrosta DeDomenico, three children, Rita (Scott) Nabstedt of Florida, Joseph B. DeDomenico and Donna (Steven) Gallagher, cherished grandchildren, Kayleigh, Emma and Joseph as well as many special cousins, nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by his twin brother Fred and brothers Michael and Vincent DeDomenico, and survived by a sister Julie Bablonka and a sister in law Noreen DeDomenico. Joe was a graduate of Hamden High School (1951), Arnold College (1955) and Fairfield University, receiving a master's degree in Educational Administration, a Sixth Year Degree in Educational Leadership and Supervision from Southern Conn State University. He was class president at Hamden High School and an avid football player throughout his years at Hamden High. In 1956 he and his twin brother Fred were drafted and served as medics in the Korean War. He worked as a biology teacher at St. Mary's High School and Wilbur Cross High School both in New Haven and at Lyman Hall in Wallingford, as well as supporting adult learners in night school courses as both a teacher and guidance counselor. Joe passionately coached football at both Wilbur Cross and Lyman Hall High School. During the summer months, Joe worked in different aquatic settings and loved teaching swimming lessons to children and adults. He was fondly referred to as "Geronimo Joe" at the Outdoor YMCA / Day Camp in Hamden, by all. Some of Joe's favorite past times were spending time with his family, listening to the music of her 40's and 50's, playing his accordion, attending The Branford Canoe Brook Senior Center (especially for bingo) and watching and attending Notre Dame football games. Joe loved working out and at an early age could often be found on the handball court, jogging and biking around Hamden. Later in life, he learned to tailor his workouts to walking and swimming. Most importantly. Joe was very dedicated and extremely loving to his family which was quite evident in so many ways and will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Funeral Monday at 9:45 from the Peter H. Torello & Son Funeral Home, 1022 Dixwell Ave.,, Hamden and at Christ Bread of Life Parish (Blessed Sacrament ) at 10:30. Interment with full military honors in Beaverdale Memorial Park. Friends may call Sunday from 3PM to 7 PM. Memorial contributions may be made to The () Or CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 27, 2019