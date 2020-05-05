Laffin Sr., Joseph M.Joseph M. Laffin, Sr., 84, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020. He was born November 25, 1935 in New Haven, CT to the late Joseph F. and Elsa M Laffin.Preceded by his wife of 51 years, Alice M Laffin; his son, David M. Laffin; Aunt Flora T. Mahler; sister-in-law, Gayle Batchelder (formerly of Crossville, TN); Alice's parents, Jonn and Irene Petro of East Haven.Joe is survived by his son, Joseph M. Laffin, Jr. and his wife Patti Ann Richards Laffin of Troutman, NC; brother-in-law, Joseph R. Petro of Crossville TN; sisters-in-law, Barbara J. Dunham of So Berwick, ME, Patience Besancon of Ruidoso, NM, and Lynn Petro of Crossville, TN. Joe is the proud grandfather of two, Daniel J. Laffin of Troutman, NC and Susan M. Gilland of Florida.During his years in high school, Joe competed in Target Shooting. He competed in the Gallery Match of 1500 competitors (at the Winchester Club House in New Haven). Joe enjoyed camping throughout the New England states with his family.Joe served for over 15 years with the Tracy and Yalesville Fire Departments as an EMT/Firefighter in the Town of Wallingford. He was employed by several Wholesale Electrical Distributors and Ambulance services (including the Town of Wallingford). He used his EMT skills as a volunteer firefighter.Several accomplishments in Joe's life include: earning his EMT (Emergency Medical Technician) license in 1971 (training at YNHH), being awarded the Elk of The Year distinction in 2002. Joe belonged to two fraternal organizations: the BPOE Elks Lodge #1365 and the Loyal Order of the Moose #748.Interment in Beaverdale Memorial Park will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home.