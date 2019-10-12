|
Maisano, Jr., Joseph
SOUTHBURY - On Wednesday, October 9, 2019, Joseph John Maisano, Jr., devoted husband and father of three, passed away at the age of 85. Joe was born August 22, 1934 in New Haven, to the late Joseph and Frances (Russo) Maisano of Hamden. He received a Bachelor's Degree in Horticulture from the University of Connecticut in 1958, and a Master's Degree in Vocational Education Training from Central Connecticut State University in 1975. He worked as a County Agent for the University of Connecticut Cooperative Extension Service for 28 years, from 1962 until his retirement in 1990. He was well known as an expert horticulturalist throughout the state, and won several awards for his contributions. Joe received numerous accolades, wrote many articles, instituted gardening programs, appeared on radio programs, tutored and mentored countless students and was involved in every aspect of the horticultural community in Connecticut and around the region. He brought the Master Gardner program to Bethel over forty years ago. On September 19, 1959, Joe married Elizabeth Ann Nutile of North Haven and later moved to Bethel. Together they raised three children; Joseph, Lisa, and Richard. In retirement, Joe and Betty moved to Southbury, where they enjoyed their time with family and friends. They were constant and avid travelers, and Joe always kept his hands in the dirt, creating his own gardens and helping others with theirs. He was proud of his prize orchid, among many other interesting and beautiful plants and gardens. Joe devoted his life to helping others; those in his family, his friends, and the community. In addition to his wife, he is survived by: his sister Ann Marie Maisano of Cheshire, and his children and their families; son Joseph J. Maisano III and his wife Lori McEwan Maisano, daughter Lisa Maisano Butler, her husband James, and children Jacob and Caylee, and son Richard Maisano. A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Sacred Heart Church, 910 Main Street South, Southbury, at 10:30 a.m., with a short reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to: St. Vincent DePaul Mission of Waterbury, Inc., 34 Willow Street, P. O. Box 1612, Waterbury, Connecticut, U.S.A. 06721. To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.CarpinoCares.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 13, 2019