Joseph Michael Dugan
1930 - 2020
Dugan, Joseph Michael
Joseph Michael Dugan, 90 of North Haven died peacefully on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Connecticut Hospice, Branford. Joe was born in Bridgeport on April 26, 1930, a son of the late Alphonse and Beatrice Siminowich Dugan. He was a retired design engineer in the fire arms industry, and had attended the University of Bridgeport, University of New Haven and Trinity University in San Antonio, TX. Joe was a member of the New Haven Ski Club and the CT Hiking Club for many years, and a member of the Harugari GA Club of West Haven. He became an outstanding ballroom dancer with his longtime fiancée Martha of North Haven, and was a proud WWII Army Air Corps Veteran. He had one son and one daughter and was predeceased by his wife Eileen and five sisters. There will be no calling hours. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated on Friday, November 20th at 10:00 a.m. in St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish (St. Barnabas Church), 44 Washington Ave., North Haven. Burial will follow in Bare Plain Cemetery, Rt. 80, North Branford. Memorial contributions in Joe's name may be made to a charity of one's choice. The Washington Memorial Funeral Home, 4 Washington Ave., North Haven has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish
Funeral services provided by
Washington Memorial Funeral Home
4 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473
(203) 239-6000
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
