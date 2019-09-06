|
Ferrigno, Joseph Michael
Joseph Michael Ferrigno, of Las Vegas died unexpectedly on September 3, 2019. He was born in New Haven on January 19, 1958 to Eva Altieri Ferrigno and the late Joseph Ferrigno. He worked as a supervisor for the City of Las Vegas for 38 years. Joe was a very generous man who was strong willed and hardworking. He enjoyed life and loved sports. He is the father of Geno Ferrigno, Tania Bartell and the late Joseph Michael Ferrigno. Former husband of Alisa Criscuolo-Ferrigno. Brother of Donna Ferrigno, Lisa (Carl) Dempsey, Anna Marie (Tony) Esposito and Eva (Ed) Puleo. Brother-in-law of Nancy (Mike) Criscuolo-Sundwall and William (Michele) Criscuolo. Also survived by his beloved dogs Smokey, Bailey and Lulu.
Visiting hours will be Monday from 4-8 p.m. in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place, New Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. in St. Michael Church, 29 Wooster Place. Burial will be private. Share a memory and sign Joe's guest book online at www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 7, 2019