Procaccini, Joseph Michael
Joseph Michael Procaccini, 73, of North Haven, passed away suddenly on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital. He was the beloved husband for 41 years to Nydia E. Colon Procaccini. Joseph was born in Bridgeport on October 11, 1946 and was the son of the late Vincent and Ann Tornabene Procaccini. He had worked as a Police Officer for the city of Bridgeport for 20 years until his retirement. Joseph more recently worked as a car salesman, was an avid New York Yankees and San Francisco 49ers fan. Joseph's greatest joy in life was his family and he loved them unconditionally. Joseph is lovingly remembered by his stepdaughter Jessica Hawke, daughter Jennifer Bittar and her husband William, his daughter Alyssa Mahan and her husband Robert, his son Benjamin Joseph Procaccini and his wife April, his brother Vincent Procaccini and his wife Karen, his brother Thomas Procaccini and his nine grandchildren.
Visiting hours are Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Funeral services will be conducted in the funeral home at 12 Noon. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to a . www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 13, 2020