Washington Memorial Funeral Home
Joseph Michelangelo

Joseph Michelangelo Obituary
Michelangelo, Joseph
Joseph Michelangelo, 68 of Northford, husband of Catherine DelBuono Michelangelo died Tuesday, August 27, 2019. He is also survived by two children, Maria Michelangelo, and Alphonse (Toni) Michelangelo, one brother Panfilo (Raffaela) Michelangelo and one sister Giovanna (Renato) Gentile. Calling hours will be Friday, August 30th from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Washington Memorial Funeral Home, 4 Washington Ave., North Haven. His funeral procession will leave from the funeral home at 10:45 a.m. for a Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. in St. Ambrose Parish, St. Monica Church, Northford. Burial will be in All Saints Cemetery, North Haven.
www.washingtonmemorialfh.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 29, 2019
