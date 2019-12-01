|
|
Moran, Joseph
Joseph Charles Moran, III, of Madison, passed away on November 29, 2019, at home. He was born on August 29, 1950, in Patterson, NJ, the son of Joseph Charles Moran, Jr., and Ann (Johnson) Moran. Joseph is survived by many who loved and cherished him: his wife Sheila of 39 years, children Joseph Moran, IV, (Kristina) of East Haven, Bri McKinnon (Christopher) of Clinton, and Patrick Moran (Lindsy Rothman) of San Diego; in addition, his sister "sissy" Janel Crowe (Jim), of San Diego; grandchildren Julia Moran and James McKinnon; many nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters-in-law, and cousins. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his younger brother Robert Moran. Joseph was a graduate of Pope Pious XII Diocesan High School and a 1973 graduate of the New Jersey Institute of Technology with a BA in Civil Engineering. He had an impressive career as Vice President of Operations at SBC Telecom for 28 years. His accomplishments in both academics and his career were admired by many. His career lead him to California where he and his wife raised their three children for 20 years before settling back east to Madison, Connecticut in 1999. The hippie-at-heart, grew up in New Jersey with a love for playing sports, playing the guitar and driving his motorcycle. When not following his beloved New York Yankees, Joe loved raising his family in California enjoying his boat, camping, fishing and traveling to their family cabin. Some of his most fond memories were playing golf regularly with his sons on the golf course they knew as their "backyard" and spending countless father-daughter time with his "peaches" who had him wrapped around her fingers. Joe's favorite and proudest title in life was poppy to his two grandchildren . Above all else, Joe adored his beautiful wife Sheila for her endless support and palpable sacrifices; building endless memories raising their family together. His spontaneous and cheeky sense of humor will be missed by many. "I swing as hard as I can, and I try to swing right through the ball... The harder you grip the bat, the more you can swing it through the ball, and the farther the ball will go. I swing big, with everything I've got. I hit big or I miss big. I like to live as big as I can." -Babe Ruth
Calling hours will be held on Friday, December 6th from 4-7 p.m. at Swan Funeral Home, 825 Boston Post Rd., Madison. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, December 7th, at 11am in St. Margaret Church, 24 Academy St., Madison. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his memory may be made to the Branford Compassion Club, 2037 Foxon Rd., N. Branford, CT 06471.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 2, 2019