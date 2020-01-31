|
|
Vitale, Joseph N.
Joseph N. Vitale passed away peacefully in Branford on January 30, 2020 at the age of 86. He was the son of Anna Carbonelli Vitale and Nicholas Vitale, both deceased. Joseph served in the Air Force in Alaska during the Korean war. He was a computer analyst for many years at the Yale Computer Center and at the VA Cooperative Studies Program in West Haven. He was also a professor of computer science at Southern CT State University. Joe was an avid sports fan all of his life. In addition to his family, Joe loved mathematics, teaching, computers, and collecting first edition books. He is survived by his loving wife, Theresa Z. O'Connor, loving daughter Dianna Peters (Michael) and loving step-daughters Christina O'Connor and Katherine Pender (John Flaherty). He is also survived by his grandchildren, Michael Farino, Lauren Andrew (Marc), Willow Pender, Ford Pender, and Quinn Pender. Daughters, Kristianne Proto (Glenn) and Tracy Costin and their children also survive him.
His family would like to thank the staff at Artis Senior living for the years of special care Joe received there, especially Jackie, Gillian, and Alicia. They would also like to thank Connecticut Hospice for their loving care at the end of
his life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Connecticut Hospice in Branford, CT.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 2, 2020