Notarino, Joseph "Hobo"
Joseph "Hobo" Dominic Notarino of Branford, formerly of East Haven, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. He leaves behind his beloved wife Joanna Ruocco Notarino of 55 years. Born in New Haven June 2, 1934, son of the late Pietro and Lucia Acquarulo Notarino, Joseph worked as a gunsmith for Winchester Repeating Arms and Marlin Firearms and later retired from Johnny Barton Liquor Corporation. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army with honor and cherished his KP days at Fort Benning, Georgia and feeding the troops in France. Joe is leaving us with many memories of his days in the Wooster Street area and enjoyed being a member of the "Green Lodge" where he met many lifelong friends whom he is now reunited with. We will never forget his love of Glenn Miller music and stories of the "old days". He enjoyed traveling, the New York Yankees and UCONN Women's Basketball. Along with his wife Joanna, he is survived by his daughters Lucia (Bruce) Palmer, Mary (Paul) Robinson, Connie (Tom) Pullman and Anne (Joe) Santello; Poppy to his grandchildren, Anthony (Katrina) Palmer, Bruce (Bub) Palmer, Christy and PJ Robinson, Alexa and Tommy Pullman, Joe and Nick Santello and his great-granddaughter Ava Gianna. He was predeceased by his brothers, Anthony "Shorty", Frank, Ralph, Peter and Andrew Notarino; his sisters, Catherine DeFelice, Louise Mazeika and Concetta Apuzzo. He also leaves many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the healthcare staff at Whispering Pines, especially Donna and the Veteran's Administration Hospital for their care and support.
Funeral and burial will be private. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Joseph's life will take place at a time to be announced later. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to in Joseph's name. Share a memory and sign Joseph's guestbook online at www.iovanne.com. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of his arrangements.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 5, 2020