Borland, Deacon Joseph P.

Deacon Joseph Patrick Borland passed away peacefully at home in Florida on Thursday, March 7, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones. He was a man who served both God and country throughout his life. Ordained to the deaconate in June 1982 and served parishes in Connecticut, Florida and New Hampshire. He served in the United States Navy and rose to the rank of Captain in the United States Marine Corps. He is survived by Gae, his loving and devoted wife of 60 years, his daughters: Beth Walter and Mary Borland, his son-in-law Michael Walter, and cherished grandchildren: Conor Collins, Erin Walter, Katie Walter and Lt. Joseph P. Walter, USN. The family would like to extend special thanks to Dana Turner, and the staff of Vitas Hospice, Naples, FL for their extraordinary care and support. Family and friends are invited to celebrate the Funeral Mass of Christian Burial for Deacon Joe at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019 in Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 81 Center Road, Woodbridge, CT followed by interment at Eastside Cemetery in Woodbridge, CT. Published in The New Haven Register on July 24, 2019