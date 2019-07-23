Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Borland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deacon Joseph P. Borland

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deacon Joseph P. Borland Obituary
Borland, Deacon Joseph P.
Deacon Joseph Patrick Borland passed away peacefully at home in Florida on Thursday, March 7, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones. He was a man who served both God and country throughout his life. Ordained to the deaconate in June 1982 and served parishes in Connecticut, Florida and New Hampshire. He served in the United States Navy and rose to the rank of Captain in the United States Marine Corps. He is survived by Gae, his loving and devoted wife of 60 years, his daughters: Beth Walter and Mary Borland, his son-in-law Michael Walter, and cherished grandchildren: Conor Collins, Erin Walter, Katie Walter and Lt. Joseph P. Walter, USN. The family would like to extend special thanks to Dana Turner, and the staff of Vitas Hospice, Naples, FL for their extraordinary care and support. Family and friends are invited to celebrate the Funeral Mass of Christian Burial for Deacon Joe at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019 in Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 81 Center Road, Woodbridge, CT followed by interment at Eastside Cemetery in Woodbridge, CT.
Published in The New Haven Register on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.