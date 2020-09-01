Ferrucci, Joseph P.Joseph P. Ferrucci, 79, of East Haven passed away peacefully at Yale New Haven Hospital on August 30, 2020. Born in Faicchio, Province of Benevento, Italy on April 10, 1941 a son of the late Antonio and Rosalina Romano Ferrucci. He leaves behind his wife of 55 years MaryAnn Scarffato Ferrucci, a daughter Concetta Anne Ferrucci and 2 sons, Anthony and Joseph Ferrucci all of East Haven, his siblings Maria (Mario) Petrazzuoli of Orange, Egidio Ferrucci and Anna Costanzo both of East Haven and Angela Pellegrino of Cheshire. He was predeceased by his sisters, Josephine Carbone and Elia Setaro. Prior to his retirement Joe was an electronic technician at Sears for 30 years. The family would like to express their gratitude to the Transplant Team at the Cleveland Clinic in Weston, Florida for the excellent care that he received for the 5 months that he was there and especially Joann Morales who has kept in contact with the family since his return to Connecticut and for help with the transitioning of his care to the Yale New Haven Hospital Kidney Transplant Team, especially Dr. William S. Asch. We would also like to thank the Yale New Haven Hospital 9th floor critical care team and ICU staff for their exceptional care and Dr. Michael Imevbore for following his care from day one of his admission three plus weeks ago.His funeral procession will leave the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte 80), East Haven Friday morning at 10:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at Our Lady of Pompeii Church at 11:00. Interment will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. Friends may call FRIDAY MORNING from 8:30-10:30. Masks and social distancing rules will apply. Sign Joe' guest book online at