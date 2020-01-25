|
Pallotto, Joseph
Joseph John Pallotto, 92, departed this life on January 16, 2020 at Masonic Care Health Center. He was the beloved husband of the late Helen (MacDonald) Pallotto. Joseph was born in Hamden, CT on March 23, 1927, a son to the late Vito and Mary (Carona) Pallotto and resided in Hamden and later Wallingford, CT. In 1944, at 17 years of age, Joseph enlisted in the US Navy and served during WWII aboard the USS Lake Champlain. After his time in the Navy, he returned home and later worked for Greist Manufacturing and the Yale Golf Course before entering his own business, Pallotto Brothers Landscaping for fifty plus years. An avid reader and nature lover, Joe was an outdoorsman his whole life; gardening and helping others beautify their homes and businesses. He is survived by two siblings Mrs. John (Angelina) Bertolini and Mr. John (May) Pallotto both of Hamden. He was predeceased by a son, Dana Pallotto, sister, Mrs. Frank (Victoria) Esposito and brothers, Anthony and Vito Pallotto. His family would like to thank the staff at Masonic Care Health Center for all the attention and care they gave Joseph during his stay. A graveside service with military honors will be held on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Sacred Heart Cemetery, 250 Gypsy Lane, Meriden, CT 06450. To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.BaileyCares.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 26, 2020