|
|
Danehy, Joseph Patrick
Joseph Patrick Danehy, age 98, of West Haven passed away peacefully on February 16, 2020 at Milford Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was the beloved husband of the late Helen L. Buchholz. Joseph was born in Cambridge, MA on December 23, 1921 to the late William B. and Julia Meaney Danehy. Joseph was a United States Navy Veteran serving in WWII and also a member of the United States Navy Armed Guard. He retired from the New York/New Haven/Hartford Railroad (now MetroNorth) where he was employed as a Chief Clerk for over forty years. He was a long time parishioner of St. Louis Church in West Haven. He is survived by his three children, Patricia D. Andreucci of West Haven, Stephen J. (Kathleen) Danehy of CA, Laurie J. (Randy) Erickson of West Haven, five grandchildren, Courtney (Brandon) Farrell, Meghan Danehy, Jessica (Matthew) D'Amato, Liana (Richard Pyrdol) Erickson, Kara Erickson and one great-granddaughter, Avery Grace D'Amato. Family and friends may visit Keenan Funeral Home, 238 Elm Street, West Haven on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Louis Church, 89 Bull Hill Rd. West Haven on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Mount St. Peter Cemetery, 219 New Haven Avenue, Derby, CT. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to W.H.E.A.T., 674 Washington Avenue, West Haven, CT 06516. To leave an online condolence or tribute, please visit
www.keenanfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 25, 2020