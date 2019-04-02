Amodeo, Joseph Paul

Joseph Paul Amodeo, 98, of Hamden, passed away on March 31, 2019, at home surrounded by family. Born on April 16, 1920 to the late John and Anna Ianucci Amodeo, Joseph is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Enes Altieri Amodeo. Joseph grew up on Wooster Square in New Haven and joined the US Army after graduating from Commercial High School. After attending Stone Business School he became an accountant, spending most of his career with Texaco. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and Sons of Italy. Joseph loved to travel with his wife, having been to Italy, Spain, and Hawaii as well as often visiting Atlantic City together. He was also passionate about the Boston Red Sox.

Joseph will be remembered by his children and their spouses, Ann and Michael Miller of North Haven and Dr. John and Pamela Amodeo of Orange; grandchildren, Michelle Amodeo, Cheryl (Frank) Mingone, Paul (Liliana) Amodeo, Tara (Todd) Chaplinsky, and Allison (Michael) Bendixen; and five great-grandchildren, James Morrin, Trevianna and Jenna Mingone, Gianluca Amodeo, and Ryder Bendixen. The family especially wishes to thank his caregiver, Ana, for her kindness, compassion, and loving care.

A Funeral Service celebrating Joseph's life will be held on Wednesday, April 3rd at 10:30 a.m. at BEECHER & BENNETT, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden followed by a burial with Military Honors in All Saints Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with his family prior to the service from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home. Contributions in Joseph's memory may be sent to VITAS Hospice Care, 199 Park Rd. Extension, Suite 102, Middlebury, CT 06762. To leave a condolence for his family, please see www.beecherandbennett.com. Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 2, 2019