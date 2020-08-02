Hopkinson , Joseph R.Joseph R. Hopkinson, 77, of Branford passed away August 1, 2020 at home. He was born February 7, 1943 in New Haven to Joseph F. and Madelyn (Hamilton) Hopkinson. Joseph is survived by his son, Joseph Hopkinson (Genevieve) of California, a grandson, Justin Hopkinson and four siblings, David Hopkinson (Terri) of Milford, Mary Hopkinson, Beverly Hopkinson and James Hopkinson all of Branford along with numerous nieces/nephews. Joseph was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Sharon May (2018). He was a US Army veteran with over 23 years of service and retired Corrections Officer from the State of Connecticut in Bridgeport.Family will receive mask wearing friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home (Clancy Funeral Home), 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven, CT 06512. Burial will be private.203-467-2789