Rubino Jr., Joseph R.
Joseph R. Rubino Jr., 84, of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the Connecticut Hospice, Branford with his family by his side. He was the beloved husband of 59 years to Bette Mormile Rubino. Joe was born in New Haven on January 22, 1936 and was the son of the late Joseph R. and Josephine Acabbo Rubino Sr. He served his country faithfully in the US Navy from 1954 to 1957 and was in the reserves until 1962. Joe was the general manager in the 70's for Grand Way and later was the general supervisor of the material control department for Amtrak from 1975-1995. After his retirement Joe served as a personal consultant to Rich Longhini at Longhini Sausage Inc. He was known to everyone as "Poppy". Joe was a gentleman of character, respected and loved by all who knew him. Joe was known for his generous hospitality. Lucky was the person who was entertained by Joe in his backyard. He was a true family man and loved them all unconditionally, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Father of Lori (David) Landino and Jodi (Gary) Walton. Grandfather of Michael and Marissa Landino, Christopher (Ashley) Walton, Brittney Bishop and the late David Sibbick. Great-grandfather of Ethan and Jaxson Walton. Joe is also survived by many nieces, nephews and special friends. Predeceased by his sister Marie Rubino McNamara, brothers Pasquale Rubino and Ralph Ernest Rubino.
The visiting hours will be Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. A service will be conducted at 12:30. Interment will follow in All Saint's Cemetery. Should friends desire memorial contributions may be made to Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 4, 2020