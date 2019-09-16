|
|
Estabrook, Joseph Raymond
Joseph Raymond Estabrook, 49, of North Haven passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Yale-New Haven Hospital. He was born in New Haven on November 2, 1969 and was the son of Joseph Daniel and Alice Stoddard Estabrook. Joseph had worked for Metro North Railroad as a machinist for many years. His greatest passion was working as an EMT where he touched so many lives and helped numerous people. Joseph truly had an unbelievable sense of humor and was able to find levity in the most difficult times. Father of Alyssa Rose, Andrew Joseph and Anthony Michael Estabrook. Brother of Lisa Estabrook. Uncle of Charles John and Joseph Richard Personeni.
The visiting hours will be on Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. A funeral service will be conducted in the funeral home on Thursday morning at 10:00. Interment will follow in the North Haven Center Cemetery. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 17, 2019