St Paul's Episcopal Church
656 Avenue L NW
Winter Haven, FL 33881
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
4:00 PM
St. Paul's Episcopal Church
Winter Haven, CT
Ricciardi, Joseph
Joseph Ricciardi, 81 of Winter Haven, FL peacefully passed away on January 15, 2020. Joe, born in New Haven, CT, graduated Hillhouse HS (1956) and UConn (1961). He dutifully served six years with the Army National Guard. He began his career at Pegnataro's & finished his career as co-owner of The Food Box Deli chain in the New Haven area. He was predeceased by parents, Andrew & Julia Ricciardi, as well as his brother Andrew. He leaves behind Sylvia, his loving wife of 44 years, daughter Robin (Timothy), three step-daughters: Anna (Steven) Cynthia (Kurt) & Deborah (Don). He also leaves behind eight grandchildren & five great-grandchildren. Celebration of life will be held at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Winter Haven on Sunday 01/26 at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to find a cure for PSP at www.psp.org.
Published in The New Haven Register from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020
