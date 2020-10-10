1/1
Joseph Roberts Jr.
Roberts Jr, Joseph
Joseph Roberts Jr., a 74 year old lifelong Ansonia resident, passed away at home on October 8. He was born Nov. 13, 1945 to the late Joseph Roberts Sr. & Martha Antrum Roberts. A Veteran of the U.S. Army, he worked as a truck driver for Road Way, Inc. He leaves to cherish his memory three sons, Joseph Roberts III of Meriden, Neil Roberts of Sanford, FL & Shannon Samuel of Ansonia, three daughters Marjorie Stevens and Tanya Lathrop, both of Ansonia and Victoria Washington of Hamden, three sisters J. Meany Redd of Ansonia, Jennie Ritchie of Camden, S.C. & Stella Perry of Umatilla, FL. He was preceded in death by his two brothers James Beady and Gerome Roberts and sister Rose Jefferson. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 11:00 a.m. at The Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home, 12 Franklin St., Ansonia, CT. Friends may call on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jenkins-King Funeral Home
12 Franklin Street
Ansonia, CT 06401
203-735-0036
