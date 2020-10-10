Roberts Jr, JosephJoseph Roberts Jr., a 74 year old lifelong Ansonia resident, passed away at home on October 8. He was born Nov. 13, 1945 to the late Joseph Roberts Sr. & Martha Antrum Roberts. A Veteran of the U.S. Army, he worked as a truck driver for Road Way, Inc. He leaves to cherish his memory three sons, Joseph Roberts III of Meriden, Neil Roberts of Sanford, FL & Shannon Samuel of Ansonia, three daughters Marjorie Stevens and Tanya Lathrop, both of Ansonia and Victoria Washington of Hamden, three sisters J. Meany Redd of Ansonia, Jennie Ritchie of Camden, S.C. & Stella Perry of Umatilla, FL. He was preceded in death by his two brothers James Beady and Gerome Roberts and sister Rose Jefferson. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 11:00 a.m. at The Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home, 12 Franklin St., Ansonia, CT. Friends may call on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.