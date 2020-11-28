Rusconi, Joseph
Joseph C. Rusconi, 67, of Northford passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 at his home. He was the beloved husband of 24 years to Lori Olsen Rusconi.
Joseph was born in Meriden on April 1, 1953 and was the son of Rose Delniero Rusconi and the late Louis Rusconi. A member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local #478 for 43 years and for ten years had worked as an Operating Engineer for Camputaro and Son Excavating. Joseph was a member of NRA, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, fixing motors and machines. He had a great sense of humor and would do anything for you. Father of Lisa Rusconi and Joseph C. Rusconi, Jr. Brother of Scott Rusconi, Gail Pearson and the late Mark Rusconi. Also survived by his two special nephews Scottie and Jimmy, his nieces Tammy and Linda, and his black lab Rascal. Predeceased by his father-in-law and mother-in-law David and Eleanor Howe. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the North Branford Police Department, the EMT's and Smilow Cancer Hospital/Yale-New Haven.
Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929. The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue has been entrusted with the arrangements. www.northhavenfuneral.com