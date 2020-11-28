1/1
Joseph Rusconi
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rusconi, Joseph
Joseph C. Rusconi, 67, of Northford passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 at his home. He was the beloved husband of 24 years to Lori Olsen Rusconi.
Joseph was born in Meriden on April 1, 1953 and was the son of Rose Delniero Rusconi and the late Louis Rusconi. A member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local #478 for 43 years and for ten years had worked as an Operating Engineer for Camputaro and Son Excavating. Joseph was a member of NRA, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, fixing motors and machines. He had a great sense of humor and would do anything for you. Father of Lisa Rusconi and Joseph C. Rusconi, Jr. Brother of Scott Rusconi, Gail Pearson and the late Mark Rusconi. Also survived by his two special nephews Scottie and Jimmy, his nieces Tammy and Linda, and his black lab Rascal. Predeceased by his father-in-law and mother-in-law David and Eleanor Howe. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the North Branford Police Department, the EMT's and Smilow Cancer Hospital/Yale-New Haven.
Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929. The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue has been entrusted with the arrangements. www.northhavenfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved