|
|
D'Angelo, Joseph S.
Joseph S. D'Angelo, 46, of Woodbridge passed away suddenly on April 5, 2020 at his home. Loving father of Marissa D'Angelo of Annapolis, MD. Beloved son of Fernando "Fred" and Rose Conte D'Angelo of Orange. Cherished brother of Sandra D'Angelo of Ansonia and John D'Angelo of Portland, CT. Caring grandson of Maria Conte of West Haven and the late Alessandro Conte. Predeceased by his paternal grandparents Giuseppe and Giovanna D'Angelo. Joe worked for Novicki Electric for several years and was an Army veteran.
Services and entombment are private. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to at . Arrangements are in care of the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 830 Jones Hill Rd., West Haven. Sign Joe's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 12, 2020