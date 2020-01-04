|
|
Iuteri, Joseph S. "Sonny"
Joseph S. "Sonny" Iuteri, of West Haven passed away peacefully at his home on January 2, 2020. He was the loving husband of 70 years of Anna Vollero Iuteri. Born in New Haven on July 26, 1928 the son of the late Carmel Monaco Iuteri, Sonny was a proud US Army veteran serving in the 27th Infantry Regiment during the Korean Conflict. He was the maintenance manager for the Hostess and WonderBread Companies and later worked for Country Home Bakery in Bridgeport. Sonny was a member of the Lincoln Club Football Team who won the City Championship in 1945. He was also an avid golfer and fan of horseracing. Devoted father of Joann (John F.) Albinger and Joseph (Victoria-Jo) Iuteri. Brother of Barbara Barber, Dolores and Edward (Martha) Iuteri and the late Anna Iuteri. Proud grandfather of Jennifer (Kevin) Iuteri Bowerman and John J. Albinger. Great-grandfather of Ava Bowerman. Sonny is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours will be held Monday morning from 8:00-9:30 in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place in New Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Michael Church at 10:00am. Burial with military honors will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Vitas Hospice, 199 Park Rd. Ext., Middlebury, CT 06762. Share a memory and sign Sonny's guest book online at www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 5, 2020