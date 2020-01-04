New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Iovanne Funeral Home
11 Wooster Place
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 865-8961
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
8:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Iovanne Funeral Home
11 Wooster Place
New Haven, CT 06511
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Michael Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Iuteri
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph S. "Sonny" Iuteri


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph S. "Sonny" Iuteri Obituary
Iuteri, Joseph S. "Sonny"
Joseph S. "Sonny" Iuteri, of West Haven passed away peacefully at his home on January 2, 2020. He was the loving husband of 70 years of Anna Vollero Iuteri. Born in New Haven on July 26, 1928 the son of the late Carmel Monaco Iuteri, Sonny was a proud US Army veteran serving in the 27th Infantry Regiment during the Korean Conflict. He was the maintenance manager for the Hostess and WonderBread Companies and later worked for Country Home Bakery in Bridgeport. Sonny was a member of the Lincoln Club Football Team who won the City Championship in 1945. He was also an avid golfer and fan of horseracing. Devoted father of Joann (John F.) Albinger and Joseph (Victoria-Jo) Iuteri. Brother of Barbara Barber, Dolores and Edward (Martha) Iuteri and the late Anna Iuteri. Proud grandfather of Jennifer (Kevin) Iuteri Bowerman and John J. Albinger. Great-grandfather of Ava Bowerman. Sonny is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours will be held Monday morning from 8:00-9:30 in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place in New Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Michael Church at 10:00am. Burial with military honors will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Vitas Hospice, 199 Park Rd. Ext., Middlebury, CT 06762. Share a memory and sign Sonny's guest book online at www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Iovanne Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -