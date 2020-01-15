|
Sawicki, Joseph
Joseph Sawicki of Branford died peacefully on January 14, 2020 at Connecticut Hospice surrounded by his family and friends. He was born in New Haven on September 26, 1957 to the late Edward and Lorraine Cummings Sawicki. Joe worked as a roofing contractor for several years. He loved to walk and loved to talk about the "good old days" and share old stories with family and friends. Joe loved being with his family especially his daughter Lauren (Joseph Arcangelo) Sawicki. He was the brother of Mary Sawicki, Lorraine Marino, Charles Sawicki and the late Edward Sawicki. He is also survived by his former wife Rita Cretella, his sister-in-law Janet Sawicki and 10 nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday morning at 10 in St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at Our Lady of Pompeii Church, Foxon Rd. East Haven. Share a memory and sign Joe's guest book online at www.iovanne.com. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of his arrangements.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 16, 2020