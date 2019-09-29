|
Scali Sr., Joseph
Joseph A. Scali, Sr., 75 of North Haven died peacefully on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Connecticut Hospice, Branford with his loving family by his side. He was the beloved husband of fifty-one years to Marilynn Adams (Adomitis). Joe was born in New Haven on August 29, 1944, a son of the late George and Ida Santomasso Scali, Sr. and had resided in North Haven since 1973. He worked in the food brokerage business for nearly forty years, and owned and operated the former Scali Food Marketing, Inc., North Haven for ten years. He most recently owned and operated Joseph A. Scali Food Brokerage of North Haven for the past twelve years. Joe proudly served in the U.S. Army Reserve during the Vietnam era, and was an avid New York Yankees fan. He loved food, selling it, eating it and cooking it. He was an excellent cook, specializing in "La Cucina Italiana." Besides his wife, Joe is survived by a daughter, Cheryl Scali of North Haven, two sons, Joseph A. Scali, Jr. of Branford, and Daniel G. (Katie) Scali of Northford, two sisters, Rosellen East of Branford and Ida (Joseph) Ginnetti of East Haven, two brothers, Vincent (Anna) Scali, Sr. of Southington and George (Gloria) Scali, Jr. of Bridgeport, a sister-in-law and brother-in-law Felicia and Michael Onofrio of Hamden, and three loving grandchildren, Rae-Ann Scali and Anthony Joseph Scali of Minneapolis, MN and Daniel Joseph "D.J." Scali of Nothford. He was predeceased by his sister-in-law Barbara Reynolds, and two brothers-in-law, Robert Reynolds and John East. Joe's family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, October 2nd from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Washington Memorial Funeral Home, 4 Washington Ave., North Haven. His funeral procession will leave from the funeral home on Thursday, October 3rd at 11:00 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. in St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish, St. Frances Cabrini Church, Pond Hill Rd., North Haven. Burial with military honors will follow in All Saints Cemetery, North Haven. Memorial contributions in Joe's name may be sent to Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405 or hospice.org/donate.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 30, 2019