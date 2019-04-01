Home

Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Episcopal Church,
53 South Main St
Westbrook, CT
Joseph Scott White Obituary
White, Joseph Scott
Joseph Scott White of Clinton, CT, passed away unexpectedly on March 25, 2019 at the age of 21 in Groton CT.
Joseph finally found happiness in life as Jolene White. She was predeceased by her mother Janet White and survived by her father Steven White, brother Elijah White, brother Christian, grandmother Margaret Neal, grandparents Scott and Kathy White along with many aunts, uncles and cousins who loved her dearly. She is also predeceased by her grandmother Pamela White and grandfather David Neal.
Jolene was a sweet spiritual soul who found happiness with animals, music and the beach.
A funeral service is scheduled for 11:00 a.m., on April 6 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 53 South Main St., Westbrook, CT.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 1, 2019
