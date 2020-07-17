Serra, Joseph

We mourn the loss of Joseph Serra who passed on July 3, 2020 following a long illness. Joe resided in Coatesville, PA where he moved with his wife, Barbara Pernel Serra, in 2015 to be closer to their devoted family, Brian, Lynne (Serra), Patrick and Ethan Lewis. Prior to their move to PA, Joe and Barbara resided in Little River, SC where they thoroughly enjoyed the warmth of the people and climate as well as boating and fishing. They were blessed to spend a happy, fun-filled life with each other from 1998 to 2016, at which time Barbara passed away.

Uncle Joe was loving and kind and always saw the positives, even in challenging circumstances. He taught us to enjoy each day fully, appreciate his love of boating and fishing, and love and laugh as much as possible. Uncle Joe suffered many losses in his life, including his independence due to a debilitating illness, but persisted in facing the future with optimism. Uncle Joe is survived by Brian, Lynne, Patrick, and Ethan Lewis, for whom he was father and grandfather in addition to uncle.

Born on May 25, 1930 in New Haven, CT, the son of the late Peter and Concetta Serra, Joe was preceded in death by his brothers Pasquale (Pat), John, Anthony (Sibby), Michael (Mickey) and Peter (Juney) Serra, Jr. and his sisters Angelina (Angie) Scavino and Catherine (Kitty) Zeoli. His sister Carol Zagagli resides in Italy.

Joe served his country faithfully in the United States Marine Corp from 1948 – 1952. He served as a Drill Instructor at Parris Island and later saw active service in the Korean War. He was the recipient of several awards, including the Presidential Unit Citation. Following his return home, Joe worked for the railroad for 32 years.

Joe was predeceased by his son, Craig Serra and his former wife, Mary Huzar Serra. He is survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as his five children and their families: Joseph Serra, Jr. (CT), Erica Lavorgna (CT), Lisa Yolen (FL), Cheryl Serra (NC), and Darryl Serra (CT).

Interment will be in Saint Lawrence Cemetery, West Haven, CT and will be private. Arrangements are in the care of Celentano Funeral Home, New Haven, CT.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store