Sidera, Joseph

Joseph Sidera, 71 of West Haven entered into rest on April 25, 2019, with his family by his side. Joe leaves behind his beloved wife Evelyn, two daughters Denise Sidera and Lynn Langridge and son-in-law Bradford, four grandchildren Ashley, Sara, Michael, and Jaxson, and one great-granddaughter Ava, siblings Joanne Maillet and Robert Sidera. He was predeceased by his brother Louis Sidera.

Joe retired from Sidera's Pizza, West Haven where he was the owner and founder. He served in the US Army for two years during the Vietnam era. He loved the outdoors and would cast a line any time he got the chance. Most of all, he was devoted to his family and was an especially proud Grandfather.

Visitation will take place on TUESDAY morning from 8:30 to 10:30 at the West Haven Funeral Home at the green. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of Victory Church at 11 o'clock. Interment, with military honors, will follow in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sisters' Project P.O. Box 1643 Wallingford, CT 06492. To leave a message for the family, please visit our website:

www.westhavenfuneral.com. Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 28, 2019