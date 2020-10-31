Smarrelli, Sr., Joseph
Joseph Smarrelli, Sr., age 81, of Ansonia, the beloved husband of 54 years to Betty Bengston Smarrelli, entered into eternal rest peacefully on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Griffin Hospital in Derby. He was born in Tocco Casauria Abbruzzi, Italy on March 4, 1939, loving son of the late Carmine and Pacina Smarrelli. Joe came to America as a teenager, graduating from Ansonia High School and the Connecticut School of Electronics. He was a self made man, working hard every day to support his family. Joe did things "His Way" as an investor, an entertainer and a musician. He loved to travel with his beautiful wife Betty and greatly enjoyed singing for many bands over the years. Most of all, he loved to spend time with his family and many friends and will be sadly missed by all but will remain forever in our hearts.
His family in addition to his beloved wife Betty includes his caring son Joseph Smarrelli, Jr. and his loving wife Sandy and his cherished grandson Anthony.
A Graveside service in Celebration of Joseph's life will be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Mount St. Peter Cemetery in Derby. Due to the restrictions of COVID-19, masks will be required of all who attend and other social distancing requirements will be used. All other services are private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in Joseph's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
The Miller-Ward Funeral Home of Seymour is compassionately caring for the family.
To light a virtual candle or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.millerwardfuneralhome.com