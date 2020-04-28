|
Szostek Sr., Joseph
Joseph A. Szostek Sr., age 76, of West Haven passed away on April 26, 2020. For 47 years he was the loving husband of Maria Pelosi Szostek. He was born in New Haven, son of the late William and Doris Angeletti Szostek. He is also survived by his sons, Joseph A. Szostek Jr. of West Haven and William John Szostek of Milford, his brothers John (Carol) Szostek of West Haven and Richard (Roberta) Szostek of Hamden, his brother-in-law Louis Pelosi of West Haven, 14 nieces and nephews, godchildren and his two grandchildren Alyssa and Daniel. Prior to his retirement, Joe worked for ADI, a division of Honeywell, as the shipping and receiving manager and before that was employed as a department manager at Horwitz department store for 25 years.
Due to the Corona virus and in consideration of the well-being of the family and friends, sadly, services will be private.
www.westhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on May 3, 2020