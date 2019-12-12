|
Niglio, Joseph T.
On December 8, 2019, Joseph "Joe" T. Niglio, 76, passed away peacefully at his home in Wallingford.
Joe was a loving husband, supportive father, loyal brother, proud grandfather, and a wonderful and kind friend. He is survived by his devoted wife of 43 years, Suzanne, and their three sons, Thomas "TJ" (Danielle) of Milford, Joseph (Kristina) of Rye Brook, New York, and Anthony (Cathy) of Cheshire; his brother, Richard (Dana) of Wayzata, Minnesota; and six grandchildren.
Joe was born in New Haven on August 23, 1943. Joe was a graduate of Hillhouse High School and the University of New Haven. He also received an honorable discharge from the Army Reserve in May 1969.
For 25 years, Joe successfully owned and operated Mister Donut franchises in Wallingford, Newington, and New Haven. He is loved and remembered by his loyal employees and customers for treating everyone with dignity, kindness, and respect.
Joe will also be remembered for his wonderful sense of humor, love of animals and nature, and the unconditional love that he had for his family and friends.
The Niglio family would like to thank the doctors and nursing staff at Smilow Cancer Hospital and VNA Community Healthcare and Hospice for the exceptional care and support that they provided to Joe during his long battle. Burial services will be private.
Donations may be made in Joe's name to VNA Community Healthcare & Hospice, 753 Boston Post Rd., Guilford, CT 06437.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 13, 2019