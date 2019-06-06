Tangredi, Joseph

Joseph "Joe" Tangredi, 83, of West Haven passed away on June 4, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. He was the husband of Nettie DaCato Tangredi. In addition to his wife, Joe leaves his daughter Maria Tangredi, Mark Franco who was a son to him, sisters Carmel (the late Edward) Malard and Ann Tangredi. He was predeceased by his parents Nicholas and Theresa DiGioia Tangredi and siblings Nicholas Tangredi Jr, Mary (the late Joseph) Velardi, and Bernard Tangredi. He was known as Uncle Joe to his many loving nieces and nephews. Joe served in the United States Army in Korea. A member of the Teamsters Local 442, he worked for many years in the construction field as a laborer. Later, he became a custodian for the West Haven Board of Education until his retirement. When he was not involved in conversation with his morning coffee friends at the Italian-American Club where he was a member or visiting his ducks at the boat ramp, Joe loved to attend car shows, watch UCONN basketball and the New York Yankees. His true pride and joy however; was watching his daughter Maria performing on flute or conducting her own music students. Whether it was marching band, Sunday Mass, or a formal concert, he could be seen beaming with pride and would let anyone within earshot know that she was his daughter. The family would also like to thank his doctors and specialists who always treated him with kindness, compassion, and humor. Their tremendous expert care allowed Joe to live the wonderful life that he did.

Visitation will take place on MONDAY morning from 8:30 to 10:30 at the West Haven Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of Victory Church at 11 o'clock. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Tommy Fund 20 York St., New Haven, CT. 06510. To leave an online message for the family, please visit

