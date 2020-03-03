|
|
Pascale, Joseph V.
Joseph V. Pascale 67, of New Haven passed away on March 1, 2020 at his home. Loving father of Anthony (Heather) Pascale of West Haven and Mary (Matthew) D'Errico of East Haven. Cherished grandfather of Anthony Pascale Jr. and on his way David D'Errico. Brother of Anthony (Tina) Pascale of Branford. Uncle of Anna and Tony Pascale. Joe is also survived by his former wife Edwina Viglione Pascale of West Haven. Joe was born in New Haven on July 9, 1952 son of the late Anthony and Marie Gloria DiBenedetto Pascale. Prior to his retirement Joe was a heavy equipment mechanic for Teamsters Local 443.
Relatives and friends are invited to a parlor service FRIDAY morning in the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte. 80), East Haven at 11:00. Entombment will follow in the Garden Mausoleum of St. Lawrence Cemetery. Friends may call FRIDAY morning from 9:00 until time of service. Sign Joe's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net
Published in The New Haven Register from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020