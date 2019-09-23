|
Virzi, Joseph
Joseph Virzi, age 65, of Oxford entered into rest on Saturday, September 21, 2019 in his home. He is the beloved husband of 39 years of Cynthia (Kenny) Virzi. Joseph was born in Derby on August 5, 1954, son of the late Frank and Lola (Volto) Virzi, and he lived in Oxford since 1987, previously residing in Ansonia. He was a graduate of Assumption Grammar School and Ansonia High School Class of '72. A very hard worker, he bought his first house at 18 years old. He earned a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of New Haven. He was an electrical engineer and professional engineer and was the owner/operator of Virzi Electric. Joseph also served as a Supernumerary Police officer in Ansonia along with his close friends Vinni Abate and Sergio Desiderato. He loved to visit the Ansonia YMCA every day to socialize with friends and swim. Joseph mentored students from Emmett O'Brien Technical High School, especially those in the electrical trade. He is the beloved father of Kelly Rubino and her husband Ross, and brother of Julius, Frank, and special brother Charlie Virzi. He also leaves two special brothers-in-law, Joseph and David Kenny, who were both like brothers to him, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and nieces and nephews. Friends may greet the family at the Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home, 253 Elizabeth Street, Derby, on Wednesday from 4 to 7 PM. On Thursday, his procession will leave the funeral home at 9:30 AM for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM at St. Michael's Church in Derby. Burial will immediately follow at St. Michael's Cemetery. Memorial contributions are requested by the family to St. Michael's Church, 75 Derby Ave., Derby, CT 06418. Online condolences can be offered at www.adzimafh.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 24, 2019