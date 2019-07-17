Ruggiero, III, Joseph W.

It is with great sadness that we announce Joe passed away peacefully while doing what he loved, driving his truck on Saturday, July 13, 2019 in Winchester, Virginia. Joe was born in New Haven on March 10, 1957 and was the son of Helen Popolizio Ruggiero and the late Joseph W. Ruggiero, Jr. Besides his mother, he leaves behind his daughter Tammy (Joe) Boylan; a brother Bob (Cathy Czajka) Ruggiero; a sister Debbie (Frank) Fraulo; a grandson Dominick Boylan; a niece Karissa Fraulo, nephews Joseph Fraulo and Daniel Ruggiero, many cousins and "so-so" many close friends. Joe worked for Road Scholar transport for the last 16 years and previously owned Joe's Rod & Custom in Seymour, CT and Naples, FL. Joe was the kindest man you could ever meet, he would give you the shirt off his back and his last dollar. Most of all he would give you his time. If you had a car or truck that had issues, he knew how to fix it. Joe grew up in Ansonia, CT before moving to Florida. He loved lobster, steamers, extra, extra, extra, extra rare steak and trips to Disney World and holidays with his family. He belonged to CT Nova Club for many years before moving to Naples, FL. The family would like to thank Jim and Debbie Barrett for their help and the rest of the Road Scholar family for treating Joe like family and making him a part of your lives. We would also like to thank the medical team at Winchester VA Medical Center for doing all they could for Joe especially his nurses, Alishia, Brooke, Mandi and many other.

The visiting hours will be Saturday, July 20 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. A funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Entombment will be private and at the convenience of the family in Mt. St. Peter Mausoleum, Derby.