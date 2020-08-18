1/1
Joseph Z. Kimbro
1932 - 2020
Kimbro, Joseph Z.
Joseph Z. Kimbro - May 6, 1932 - August 12, 2020. Transitioned from this life peacefully in his sleep at Apple Rehabilitation Guilford, on August 12, 2020. Joseph was a lifelong resident of New Haven. He was beloved by his many nieces and nephews. Joseph had the distinction of being the "first" Afro American graduate of Notre Dame High School, West Haven, Class of 50'.
The celebration of Joseph's life was private. To view the full obituary and leave condolences, please visit colonialfunerals.com.



Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 18, 2020.
