Fusaro, Joseph Zachary
Joseph Zachary Fusaro, 91, beloved husband of Janina Swakon Davis Fusaro of West Haven passed away April 15, 2020 in Apple-Rehab West Haven. Loving father of Mario J. (Lauren) Fusaro of West Haven. Cherished grandfather of Matthew (Kathy) Fusaro, Ashley (Haig) Dadakian and Anna Fusaro. Caring great-grandfather of Nilani and Alina Fusaro. Joe was born in New Haven on December 8, 1928 a son of the late Zachary and Mary Torello Fusaro. Prior to his retirement in 1992 he worked for Yale University in the Power Plant for many years. He was an Army veteran of the Korean Conflict. Joe loved to travel and had a love of languages and also loved to dance. He was predeceased by his first wife, Margaret Heftner Fusaro and a sister, Rachael Barbarito.
Services and burial are private. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the at . Arrangements are in care of the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 830 Jones Hill Rd., West Haven. Sign Joe's guest book online at
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 19, 2020