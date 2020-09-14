1/1
Brother Joseph Zurowski CM
Zurowski, CM, Brother Joseph
Brother Joseph Zurowski, CM, died on September 11, 2020. He was 82 years old, Born in Lakewood, Ohio, on March 19, 1938, he was the son of the late Wojciech Zurowski and Josephine Penkala Zurowski. Brother Zurowski took vows as a Vincentian Brother on December 25, 1960 at St. John Kanty Prep, Erie, PA. There he cooked in the boarding school for nine years. Then he taught English for ten years. He was subsequently stationed at St. Vincent's Mission House, Utica, NY, then St. John Kanty Prep again. He was also at Brady High School, Concord, N.H. in 1990. From 1990 through 1993, he was the Food Service Director for the General Curia in Rome, Italy. From 1994 through 1998, he served as the Food Service Director at the DePaul Provincial House in Manchester, CT. He was also stationed in Turkey and Lynwood, CA. At the time of his death, he was at the St. Catherine's Infirmary in Philadelphia, PA. Brother Zurowski's body will lie in state on Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m. at St. Michael Church, 75 Derby Ave., Derby. His funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. His burial will be at St. Michael Cemetery. The Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home, 253 Elizabeth St., Derby has been entrusted with his arrangements.



Published in The New Haven Register on Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home
253 Elizabeth Street
Derby, CT 06418
203-735-0111
