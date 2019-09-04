|
Bowe, Josephine
Josephine Brown Bowe, 93, of New Haven peacefully entered into rest on Thursday, August 29, 2019. She was born in Anderson, SC on September 18, 1925 to Josephine (Black) Brown and Alfred (Solice) Brown.
She is survived by her son, David J (Rebekah) Bowe, Little Elm, TX and her daughter, Marcelline "Marcy" Bowe, Ft. Worth, TX, seven grandchildren, three great grandchildren and one great, great grandson.
A celebration of life will be held Friday, September 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Faith Refuge, 70 West Street, New Haven, CT 06519. Friends may call at the church
9-11a.m. Interment will be at Beaverdale Memorial Park, New Haven. Services by Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St, New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Bowe family, please visit, www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 5, 2019