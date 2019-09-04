New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Howard K. Hill Funeral Home
1287 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 624-4477
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Faith Refuge
70 West Street
New Haven, CT
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Faith Refuge
70 West Street
New Haven, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine Bowe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine Bowe


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Josephine Bowe Obituary
Bowe, Josephine
Josephine Brown Bowe, 93, of New Haven peacefully entered into rest on Thursday, August 29, 2019. She was born in Anderson, SC on September 18, 1925 to Josephine (Black) Brown and Alfred (Solice) Brown.
She is survived by her son, David J (Rebekah) Bowe, Little Elm, TX and her daughter, Marcelline "Marcy" Bowe, Ft. Worth, TX, seven grandchildren, three great grandchildren and one great, great grandson.
A celebration of life will be held Friday, September 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Faith Refuge, 70 West Street, New Haven, CT 06519. Friends may call at the church
9-11a.m. Interment will be at Beaverdale Memorial Park, New Haven. Services by Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St, New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Bowe family, please visit, www.hkhfuneralservices.com
www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Josephine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Howard K. Hill Funeral Home
Download Now