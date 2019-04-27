D'AMORE, JOSEPHINE

WINSTED – Josephine M. D'Amore, 102, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 19, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late Thomas D'Amore, Sr. Born August 26, 1916 in Winsted; the daughter of the late Antonio and Lucietta (Bosco) Bazzano. Josephine loved cooking, entertaining and traveling. She mostly enjoyed spending time and visiting with her grandchildren and family. She was a communicant of St. Joseph Church and a member of the Daughters of Isabella. She is survived by her children, David D'Amore and wife Patricia of New Hartford, Lucille "Ceil" Hogan and husband Thomas of North Haven and Antoinette Centrella and husband Philip of Winsted; son-in-law, Robert O'Connor of Newington; grandchildren, Deirdre D'Amore, Karen D'Amore, Cecile Hudson, Thomas J. D'Amore, III, Jeanette O'Connor Quinlan, Jennifer O'Connor Andreou, Jody O'Connor Weir, Kirsten D'Amore, Megan Dodge, David D'Amore, Jr., Marc D'Amore, Sean Cole, Timothy Cole, Thomas E. Hogan, Kevin P. Hogan and Chistopher M. Hogan; 28 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her son, Thomas D'AMore, Jr.; daughter, Carmela O'Connor; grandson, Christopher Cole; great-grandson, Liam Joseph O'Connor Nulty; and brothers, Thomas, Joseph, Frank and Bartholomew. A special thank you to all her compassionate and loving caregivers and friends at Geer Village in Canaan. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at St. Joseph Church, Winsted at 11 AM. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Winsted. Montano-Shea Funeral Home, 922 Main Street, Winsted has care of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: St. Anthony School, 55 Oak Street, Winsted, CT 06098. Visit an online guestbook at montano-shea.com. Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 28, 2019