Josephine "Babe" DePino
1924 - 2020
DePino, Josephine "Babe"
Josephine "Babe" DePino, of West Haven passed away October in Connecticut Hospice. She was the wife of the late Pasquale DePino. Born in New Haven on April 6, 1924, daughter of the late Enrico and Vincenza Bossi Benevento, Babe worked for the Harloc Company for many years. She enjoyed Sunday rides with her family, trips to the casino, taking in movies and listening to the music of the 1950's. She is the beloved mother of Annmarie DePino, Robert DePino, and the late Pasquale DePino Jr. Mother-in-law of Patricia DePino. Sister of John (Antoinette) Benevento, and the late Evelyn Savenelli, Eleanor DeMarco, Frances Gaetano, and Harry, Anthony, and Louis Benevento. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and dear friend Jeffrey Kuhn, who she considered another son. Babe also adored Charlene from Anthony John's Salon.
Visiting hours will be held Monday morning from 9:30-10:30 in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place in New Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 in Our Lady of Victory Church, St. John Vianney Campus, 300 Captain Thomas Blvd. in West Haven. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Share a memory and sign Babe's guest book online at
www.iovanne.com



Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Iovanne Funeral Home
OCT
19
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Victory Church, St. John Vianney Campus
