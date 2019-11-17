|
|
Elliot, Josephine (Josie)
Josephine (Josie) Elliot passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones on the morning of November 14, 2019. Josephine is one of eight children of Lucy and Henry Elliot, survived by her brothers, Henry (married to Sarah Carlson), Joseph (married to Anne Noonan), Daniel (married to Laurie Keating), and Douglas (married to Melanie Shorrell) as well as her three sisters, Lucy (married to Charlie Squires), Mary (married to Marc Dancer), and Rebecca (Becky) (married to Ted Keating). Josie was also a kind-spirited aunt of many nieces and nephews. As one niece said, "In a special way we (nieces and nephews) were all her children. Josie kept her family connected as their busy lives stretched them apart. She was a beloved refuge, reliably present at 62 East Main—a lifelong totem of the family's shared home, welcoming each family member and friend back into the village - with a sweet smile, wave, and enthusiastical "hello" - each time they stepped through the door. Josie was also compassionate, loyal companion for her mother, Lucy Elliot; through the joy and the pain, supporting and loving her unconditionally every step of the way. The impact Josie had on others in her life is evident in the number of people who dropped everything to sit by her bedside during her last days we cherished with her. Her loved ones find peace in knowing that Josie is amongst her mother and father, as well as many others, in a place of light and peace where there is no more pain, fear, or sorrow. Josie's nieces and nephews wanted to share some memories and sentiments to honor, celebrate, and remember the beautiful person she was: ~ "She thought of everyone all the time. We could and did talk to her about anything and everything." ~ "As she carefully crafted all sorts of jewelry with love Josie was always thinking of someone specific to give each creation to. She did not need any special occasion to inspire her to give - hugs, gifts, kisses, video calls across the country - she made every day and every person feel important." ~ "Aunt Josie was a thoughtful, loving, and caring person. She always made sure each one of the cousins felt special and loved." ~ " Josie gave the gift of curiosity freely, wrapped without tape. Her inborn love of knowledge flowed over her life, filling the minds of her nieces and nephews—a seed, sparked to hungry flame, warming our lives with the beautiful patterns around us. ~ "Whether it was stories of the way things once were, or how a geode came to be, Josie lived to share the wonder of life's details." ~ "I'll always remember our times sitting together in the TV room chatting about everything and nothing while checking out her latest crafty creations, gems and stones she had recently added to her collection." ~ "She was a master of trivia and an intimate conversationalist. A purveyor of love and care. Above all, she was a force of comradeship who brought us all together." ~ "All our time with her was so peaceful, sharing special treasures she'd discovered...a beautiful bead, a suspended feather in glass, ornate puzzle boxes, & family antiques." So, Josie, from family, friends and all your loved ones, we send you this message: Thank you for loving us so well, sharing laughs, stories, and joyful moments, whether it was sitting talking in a quiet room or baking christmas cookies or our favorite chocolate sauce. For now, rest easy, spread those angel wings, give Nana and Poppy a big 'ol hug for all of us, and know that you are, and forever will be, so loved and special to the countless hearts you touched. There will be a celebration for Josie in the Spring, date yet to be determined. In lieu of flowers, contributions to one or both of Josie's favored organizations, s and Clinton Conservation Land Trust, would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 18, 2019